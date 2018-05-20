DuBOIS — Investigators are still looking into the cause of a fire that significantly damaged a building in downtown DuBois Saturday morning.
State Police Fire Marshal Cpl. Greg Agosti reported Sunday that damage to the commercial building is estimated at more than $500,000. The property, located at 322 W. Long Ave., is owned by John Shuttleworth of Reynoldsville; the tenant of the storefront is Michael C. Rudzinski of DuBois.
The fire was found to have originated on the first floor, inside Mike’s Lock and Hardware. It then spread to the second and third floors, displacing multiple residents of various apartments. Several residents escaped via the fire escape; firefighters rescued two people from second floor hallways and used a ladder truck to rescue one man from the roof of the building.
Multiple fire departments from Clearfield and Jefferson counties responded to the call around 9:52 a.m. Saturday.
Three tenants and two firefighters suffered minor injuries. They were treated at Penn Highlands DuBois and released.
Approximately 20 people were displaced by the fire. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
DuBois City Police and the DuBois City Fire Department assisted in the investigation.
