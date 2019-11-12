SLIGO – Facing increasing financial demands in 2020, Sligo Borough Council and Authority managed to hold the line on expenses, except for two areas, when they passed tentative budgets for next year.
At last week’s meeting, officials said Sligo Borough’s tax rate of 13.7 mills for general purposes will remain the same; however, millage for fire purposes would rise from 1 mill to 1.25 mills. The 2020 general fund budget is projected at $126,525.
Sligo Borough residents may also face a $2 per month increase in their 2020 sewage fees. The 2020 Sewer Fund is projected at $186,717. The Sligo Authority has 302 residential customers and 25 commercial customers.
Wage increases for all employees will be considered at the December meeting when the budgets receive official approval.
Sligo Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) President Maggie Bish and Fire Chief Danny Bish detailed financial challenges facing the volunteer fire department and requested that the council consider a quarter mill increase in taxes in the annual budget. One mill in taxes generates approximately $4,000.
“Volunteers are down, and community support is down,” Maggie Bish said. “A breakdown of the bills shows a monthly minimum cost that doesn’t include equipment — if it’s broken and needs repair or needs to be replaced. I want you to look at the margin between the income versus expenses. It is really small. That’s what we have each year to get new gear, equipment, trucks and everything. We had a huge donation that we don’t normally have, plus had sponsors for our benefits. If we wouldn’t have those we would have been in the red way in the ground.
“We’re asking if you guys would raise the fire tax in our area by a quarter mill over the next four years so we can schedule replacement of the equipment and order new oxygen tanks and stuff to keep our members safe right now. We’re going to start building the budget or there won’t be a fire company.”
Danny Bish said the cost of everything is going up.
“Our trucks are the next thing,” he said. “One truck we looked at can replace two trucks for one job at $165,000. We’re trying our hardest to look at how to downsize.”
SVFD made only $5,000 from its fundraiser and that represents a lot of work and chicken.
Fewer volunteers for SVFD are also a problem that surrounding fire departments are experiencing.
“The number of young firemen has dropped,” Danny Bish said. “I’ve never seen it get this bad this quick, but it’s not only Sligo; fire departments everywhere are seeing it.
“Whenever you do get members, the training involved is just unreal and especially if you’re working a full-time job or multiple jobs, like most people. All this training is over a thousand hours.”
A total of 220 hours in training are required the first year.
Fire departments are also called on to do more than fight fires, including traffic accident management, downed utilities, tree damages, and other work for free. Some fire departments have become more aggressive in charging costs to insurance companies.
Sewage Fee Increase Considered
Chuck Marsh, chairman of the Sligo Authority, recommended an increase in the monthly sewer bill to fund a conversion from electricity to natural gas for the sewage treatment plant.
“We don’t know for sure, but we checked about five years ago, and it was $5,000,” said Marsh. “We’ve been talking about doing this for quite some time. We want to get definite figures on this, but I feel that we should raise rates enough.
“We haven’t raised rates in some time and it’s just like everything else, if you don’t keep up with everything, that’s going to get ahead of you rather than raising $10 a month in five years. Sewer plants are not getting cheaper to run. Everything is getting more expensive to keep up with it. I honestly feel it’s a necessity.
Not only is it cheaper, but Marsh said natural gas would be a more dependable power source.
Welcome to Sligo
Rick Smerker of the Sligo Improvement Committee presented four variations of a possible community welcome sign developed by the committee. Residents of Sligo will be able to view and vote on the signs on Saturday, Nov. 16 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Sligo Recreation Center. A ballot system will be developed by the committee.
The committee spent months in the development of the sign designs and looking at various iterations. The leprechaun that appears on the current signs is gone, but the shamrock remains. The signs all state: Welcome to Sligo, Settled in 1828.
“Spanish gold is going to be a very bright gold with metal flake in it, so the letters shine with a green background,” Smerker said. “The boards are going to be made out of aluminum cut by laser and they’re going to be elevated off the backboard. The letters rise off the board and let nature do the shadowing.”
The new signs also emphasize the date Sligo was settled, versus when it was incorporated as a borough.
“These are like something you would see in a road sign from the 20s and 30s or of that nature and then we came up with ‘Settled in 1828’ versus saying incorporated in 1878. We’d like to go to settled in 1828, because you’re coming up on a 200-year anniversary fairly soon that you can play off,” Smerkar explained. “We just want to show we were here first; that we were here earlier in 1828. The three-leaf shamrock will also be used for some of our promotions such as the house letter signs.”
Each of the four-foot by six-foot signs will cost approximately $1,500 and Smerkar said fundraising was going well and the first sign is paid, as well as most of the second. Additional fundraising is planned.
Smerkar thanked the SVFD for its work and help in fundraising, and the members of the committee that includes Brenda Kindel, Connel Kindel, Nancy Shook, Jerri Shook, Anna Marie Laughlin, Connie Graham, Michele Divins-Elder, Madison Elder-Coy, Cindy Hartle, Deborah McDowell, Jeremy Shumaker and Christina Barkfelt.
Other Business
• An auction is scheduled for Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Sligo Recreation Center.
• The 2019 Union COG pool season ended with a debt of $8,200 with Monroe Township and Sligo Borough each paying $4,100. Concerns were raised about COG costs with only two remaining member municipalities. Rimersburg Borough also contributed $3,500 this year, but is no longer a member of the COG. Discussion about how to attract additional members to the COG presented some ideas but no resolution. Marsh suggested that 1 mill of the existing budget be dedicated for COG expenses, stipulating that it was not a tax increase.
• The Sligo Hometown Heroes Committee is selling engraved memorial granite blocks for individual veterans from Sligo Borough, Piney Township and Curllsville for a cost of $65. Bricks will be placed along the sidewalk leading to the monument at Sligo Veterans Memorial Park.
• A quality of life ticketing ordinance was approved for adoption at the Dec. 3 meeting. The ordinance authorizes an enforcement officer to enforce various borough ordinances. Mayor Jeremy Shumaker volunteer earlier to assume enforcement at no cost.
• The council approved donations of $250 each to the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library and the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Company. Both were included in the 2019 budget.
• Attending the meeting were President Sherry Laughlin, Chuck Marsh, Michele Elder, Kerry Graham and Tom Switzer.