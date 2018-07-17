On April 30, 2018, my family’s world changed. We experienced a house fire on Lafayette Street in New Bethlehem. We lost a home that we’ve lived in for nearly 22 years. Praise the Lord that nobody was injured, including family, construction crew working on the roof, neighbors, and firemen. Belongings can be replaced and new memories created.
We owe a great deal of thanks to many people who’ve prayed for us and provided gifts and financial support as we get back on our feet. Thanks to our family, friends, community, surrounding churches, our church family at the Oakland Church of God, my school faculty and student body at West Shamokin High School, and my wife’s work family at the Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.
Special thanks to Jeff and Tena Hepler for opening up their home to us for four days following the fire, and to the Chuck Leach family for providing a rental for the past three months. As a result, we’ve been very comfortable since the fire.
Finally, thanks to the many firemen who risked their lives to try and save our home and belongings. For those who’ve gone through, or are currently going through a valley that life brings, please have faith that God will provide. The McClaines have been blessed! Thank you Jesus!
TOM and TAMMY
McCLAINE
New Bethlehem
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.