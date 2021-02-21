MORRISDALE — About 50 firefighters battled a residential structure fire in Morrisdale in near-zero temperatures for about five hours early Sunday morning.
Morris Township Vol. Fire Co. was dispatched at 7:15 a.m. for a structure fire in a 2.5-story home on the 200-block of Glendale Avenue. When the first engine rescue arrived on scene, the call was confirmed as a working structure fire according to Morris Twp. VFC Chief Fred Edwards Jr.
About 1,000 feet of 5-inch hose was laid from the nearest hydrant, and despite the cold temperatures, there were no problems getting water to the scene.
Owner Paul Jensen of Curwensville was not at home when the blaze occurred. The structure and all of its contents are a total loss.
There was no damage estimate available on Sunday, but the structure was insured.
Clearfield-based state police fire marshal Thompson was on scene Sunday and the cause was still undetermined and under investigation.
There were no injuries reported.
Assisting Morris Twp. VFC at the scene were emergency responders form Morris Township Vol. Fire Co. Fire Police, Philipsburg Vol. Fire Co. and Fire Police, Wallaceton Vol. Fire Co., Winburne Vol. Fire Co., Grassflat Vol. Fire Co. and Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co. Moshannon Valley EMS was also on scene.