BROOKVILLE — In spite of restrictions caused by the pandemic and limited opportunities for fund raisers, the Brookville Firemen’s Club has continued to support local organizations and charities.
“This has been a hard year,” member Dick Beck said. “At times it was hard even to stay open, and we aren’t able to have our usual presentation program. But we want to continue to support our community.”
During this year, the Firemen’s Club has made donations of more than $35,000 to local groups.
The largest donation, $28,585, was given to the Brookville Volunteer Fire Company. A donation of $1,500 was given to the Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Donations of $1,000 each were given to the Brookville Food Pantry, Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging and Western Pa. Cares for Kids.
A donation of $750 was presented to the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library.
Receiving $500 donations were the Brookville YMCA, Gateway Humane Society and Willow Run Sanctuary.
Boy Scout troops 64 and 67 each received $250, and the Watershed Journal received $200.
Checks were mailed to each of the recipients.