BROCKWAY — No Fourth of July celebration would be complete without a spectacular fireworks display and Brockway’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration never disappoints.
Ace Pyro LLC of Clearfield will present the all-aerial fireworks display which will last approximately 20 minutes, according to Fourth of July Chairman Jeff Gankosky.
“Ace designs a different show for Brockway each year, with different shells to keep it fresh consisting of size, color and design,” said Gankosky.
The fireworks cost approximately $12,000.
The best place to watch the fireworks is in Taylor Memorial Park near the swimming pool, said Gankosky.
“If people are concerned about leaving town after the show, the Brockway Borough Police have it set up to get the cars out very quickly,” he said.
Fireworks begin anywhere between 9:45 and 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4.
“They wait until it is dark enough to shoot them off,” Gankosky said.
“The committee is looking forward to another spectacular fireworks display again this year,” he said.
The 52nd Annual Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July will be held on Wednesday, July 4, in Brockway, just 10 miles from the City of DuBois, where Route 219 north and Route 28 South meet.
