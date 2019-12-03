NEW BETHLEHEM – The First Church of God in New Bethlehem will host the Redbank Valley Church Association’s Festival of Carols at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Start the holiday season by joining together to share the Christmas message in song.
