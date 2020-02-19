BEIJING — Some 500 people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined in a Japanese port for two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, began disembarking Wednesday, as the fatalities from the virus across China passed 2,000.
The number of cases of the virus confirmed stood at 621, among 3,700 passengers on the ship, which is moored in the port of Yokohama near Tokyo.
The first people allowed to come ashore were mainly elderly passengers who tested negative for the virus, according to Kyodo News.
Those who had close contact with infected people on the ship will remain on board for further monitoring, despite testing negative, Japan’s health ministry said.
Others will be transported to Yokohama and other nearby railway stations.
The Diamond Princess ship has been quarantined since Feb. 5, after a passenger who disembarked earlier was found to be infected.
A plane from Italy will repatriate 30 Italians from the ship — of whom 25 are crew members — along with 27 other Europeans, a health ministry official said in Rome on Wednesday.
The ship’s captain, who is also Italian, will stay on board along with a few other crew members.
A charter flight from Tokyo is being arranged for Friday to take back Taiwanese nationals who were on board the Diamond Princess, Taiwan’s transport minister said.
Five Taiwanese passengers infected with the virus are currently hospitalized in Japan. The remaining 19 Taiwanese nationals on board, including two crew members, will be quarantined upon arrival, according to the Health Ministry.
Nearly 800 passengers from another cruise ship, Holland America Line’s Westerdam, have tested negative for the virus after disembarking in Cambodia, the country’s health ministry said.
One U.S. passenger of the more than 2,000 passengers tested positive for the virus in Malaysia after disembarking there.
The cruise line said on Monday that 255 guests and 747 crew were still awaiting medical clearance.
Meanwhile, China reported 1,749 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with the country’s National Health Commission reporting 136 new deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll above the 2,000-mark.
While the spread of the virus appears to be slowing outside central Hubei province, it has continued unabated in the province itself since it first appeared in the city of Wuhan, population 11 million, in December of last year.
Hong Kong, with 62 confirmed cases, reported its second death from the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus on Wednesday morning. The victim, a 70-year-old man, is the sixth person to die from the virus outside mainland China.
The virus claimed its first victims in Iran. Two men died, said the head of the medical faculty at Qom’s university hospital, according to local news agency Mehr. Until now, Iran has denied rumors about infections in the country.
Taiwan, Japan, France and the Philippines have all had one death from the virus, and infections have been confirmed in 26 countries.
In China, the virus has a 2% mortality rate. This falls to 0.2% worldwide, according to Lothar Wieler, a health expert at the Robert Koch institute, the German government’s research agency for disease control and prevention.
At a news conference on Tuesday, renowned Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan said that person-to-person transmission of the virus is still ongoing in Wuhan.
Zhong, the government’s top medical adviser, noted that stemming the outbreak at the epicenter remains key if a peak in transmissions is to be marked this month.
For this to happen, COVID-19 patients must be separated from healthy people, as well as regular flu patients, he said.
On Wednesday, China’s health authorities confirmed that COVID-19 can spread by aerosol, a suspension formed when the virus mixes with droplets in the air, and can float long distances and cause infection after inhalation.
Until now, the virus has been thought to spread solely through respiratory droplets and close contact transmission — both requiring direct physical contact with an infected person or moisture expelled by an infected person through sneezing or coughing.