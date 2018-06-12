BROOKVILLE — After many months of planning, the Brookville Municipal Authority was told Tuesday afternoon that the first phase of the new waste water treatment plant could be operational late in July.
Global Heavy Corporation has completed about 75 percent of the general and mechanical work, and Westmoreland Electric Services is close to being half finished with the electrical work.
“We’re shooting for the end of July to start the first phase of the process,” engineer Josh Gunnett said. He said “start up is going to be a fairly long time. It will take at least a month to make sure we have all the bugs out. We want to make sure it is operating correctly before shutting down the old system.”
Looking ahead, the authority approved the necessary documents to apply for reimbursement on the upcoming Routes 322/28 improvement project. The BMA is requesting 75 percent reimbursement from PennDOT for the necessary replacement of water and sewer lines as part of the project.
The authority also approved a resolution to explore the possibility of obtaining a from the USDA Rural Utilities Service to help pay its 25 percent share of the project. “We will explore this to see if anything is available to us,” chairman Brad Miller said.
Gunnett said that construction on the two-year project is expected to begin early next year. Utilities will be replaced during the first year, with the road work to be done the second year. He also said that the roads will not be closed during the construction period. “They are not allowed to shut it down because it is an emergency bypass,” he said.
In other action:
- Accountant Kerry Swineford showed the members what the new water bills will look like. He said that the bills to be send out at the end of June will include a sheet explaining how to read the new bills. “Rates aren’t changing, just the format of the bills,” he said. The format of the bills is being changed to make it easier for customers to see what they are paying for.
- The authority approved a request from the Brookville Laurel Festival to use the water hydrants on Main Street for a battle of the barrels by area fire companies. Swineford said the Laurel Board expects to use about 2,000 gallons of water to fill fold-a-tanks. “It is good to work with our local fire departments,” Miller said as the board approved the request.
- Water Commissioner Clyde Bullers reported that the South Main Street sewer project is 95 percent complete, with only a little restoration work to be completed.
- Financial reports were reviewed and approved. During his report Swineford said that “we are now going through our audit,” which should be completed later this year. The board also approved payment requisitions in the amount of $1.3 million for work on the wastewater plant.
The next meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 in the Borough Complex.
