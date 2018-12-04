Today

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.