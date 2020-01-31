DUBOIS — Lee Grace Valigorsky is a first time recipient of the Reader’s Choice award, but the sixteenth in a long line of family lawyers.
Valigorsky won for the Readers Choice best attorney in the area, but she didn’t always want to practice law. She comes from a family filled with lawyers, and wanted to do something different.
“I always knew in the back of my mind maybe at some point I would go down the legal path and become a lawyer, but I fought it really hard, only because I wanted to be different than the rest of my family,” Valigorsky said.
Halfway through her first semester of graduate school she realized she did want to be a lawyer. She was representing clients during her last year of law school, and was pretty well versed in working in the courtroom.
“I’m truly humbled and absolutely thank all my clients for recognizing my skill and voting me into this position,” Valigorsky said.
Shortly after passing her bar exam, she joined her mother and aunt in their law firm. She is the third generation on her mother’s side of the family to join the practice started by her grandfather.
“When I first started with the firm I was just thrown into my own work load with my own clients and my mom just kind of said, ‘Here you go,’” Valigorsky said.
Valigorsky says she did not even realize the Readers Choice contest was under way until after she won. She said she was surprised and honored to have been selected as one of the top professionals in the area.
“It’s just something we do, be lawyers. It’s just in my blood and I’m glad that I’m able to help the community,” Valigorsky said.