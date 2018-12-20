From the very walls out, First United Methodist Church in St. Marys is a testament to the efforts of its congregation.
When Pastor Tim Hoover showed off the sanctuary, he made a point of noting the patterned walls and painted stars.
“It looks like wallpaper,” he said. “It’s actually painted by hand. ... You can see where we’ve had to do work and it’s a slightly different color.”
The structure on N. St. Marys Street is the end result of more than 120 years of effort.
According to a history provided by the church, it all began when a group of family’s in the St. Marys area – then a part of the Emporium circuit, which included Benzinger – agreed to pay $300 per year for the services of a Methodist minister for one service every sabbath.
In 1895, the Emporium circuit was divided and a new charge representing the areas of St. Marys, Benzinger, Beechwood, Moore Hill and West Creek.
At first, services were held in Tierney’s Hall, but soon there was a need for the congregation to find a site of its own.
A plot of land was purchased between St. Marys and Lafayette streets by W.L. Sykes and a a site for the church was donated. The church was completed and dedicated in 1897.
The church site was accompanied by two houses, one for Sykes’ son-in-law and one for the pastor to use rent free.
The first pastor at the physical church was the Rev. G.W. Faus.
In 1901, the debt on church property was paid off.
In 1915, electric lights were installed.
Since then, the church has gradually been improved and recently, a paving project was completed at the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.