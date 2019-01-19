Today

Snow this evening will become a mix of wintry precipitation late. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 5 to 8 inches.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. Morning high of 24F with temps falling to the single digits. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.