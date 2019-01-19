DuBOIS — Cristina Fischer has joined RE/MAX SELECT GROUP in January as the newest member of its dynamic sales team.
Fischer graduated from Robert Morris College with a degree in Business Administration and Accounting plus earned a Master of Education from Edinboro University. She has lived in the tri-county area the majority of her life and in 1994, she launched her sales career with Wal-Mart Realty Company, a division of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. In 2014, her passion for outdoor recreation and entrepreneurship led to the establishment of Trail Blazer Adventures, an outdoor recreation outfitter where Fischer maintains year-round sales operations. In addition, Fischer has taught business information systems at Penn State University and as an independent contractor, she directed educational training and job placement for the natural gas field.
She is excited to launch her real estate career with RE/MAX Select Group by providing homebuyers and sellers with the opportunities the RE/MAX brand has to offer as well as its abundant resources.
Fischer epitomizes integrity, energy, hard work and creative service in every detail of her real estate transactions. My clients are my first priority, and I strive to obtain the highest possible price for sellers' homes and negotiate strongly for my buyer clients under the most favorable conditions,” Fischer said.
