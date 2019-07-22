NEW BETHLEHEM – July 20 proved to be fateful for flood-prone areas of New Bethlehem. On the 23rd anniversary of a devastating inundation, Leasure Run overflowed its banks, sending torrents of debris-laden water through a residential area and part of the business district.
Reports of road closures and water rescues began at about 10:30 p.m. on July 19, followed by heavy emergency traffic on radio scanners. Route 861 (Rimersburg Road) was closed, followed by Olean Trail between Limestone and New Bethlehem. There were reports of heavy flooding along Route 66 just outside the borough.
The Clarion County Department of Public Safety dispatcher fielded requests from New Bethlehem fire chief Barry Fox for aid from East Brady, Clarion, Rimersburg, Distant and other companies, all of which have water-rescue equipment and trained personnel.
Shortly before midnight, the New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department activated its siren to alert residents to imminent danger.
Water-rescue teams from nearby fire companies in Clarion and northern Armstrong counties worked in tandem to snatch residents from flood waters along Vine Street in New Bethlehem Borough and in outlying areas. Both New Bethlehem Primary School along Vine Street and the Clarion Hospital Ambulance station were flooded.
Neighbors in the vicinity of Vine Street’s intersection with Washington Street stood in small groups, debating whether to evacuate or stay put. A hovercraft from one of the rescue units bobbed in the brown water before moving on to another area needing help. By 1 a.m., the water seemed to be receding but was still hubcap-deep on a large pumper from Distant.
Downstream, debris piled up at a bridge carrying Route 28 over Leasure Run. The backed-up torrent flooded nearby businesses, hurling the elementary school’s Dumpster into a window at Skinner’s Gumtown Garage along Broad Street, a motorboat lodged against the stream’s embankment and many traffic signs stuck in odd places. Floating debris knocked over a gasoline pump at the Uni-Mart convenience store across the street.
Along the 500 Block of Broad Street, the lights blazed in affected businesses, owners and employees ready for whatever might come next. Clots of pedestrians and emergency responders strolled along sidewalks and across the mud-covered wet pavement, sharing information and anecdotes.
Flood waters swept an outdoor ice machine from its place beside the Rite-Aid store and dropped it 40 feet away near Dollar General. A nearby propane-tank vending cage came to rest somewhere behind the dollar store.
By the late morning of July 20, clean-up crews were hard at work clearing debris from roadways, hosing mud and smaller detritus from parking lots and beginning the long process of restoring a sense of normality.
Pumpers from Limestone VFD sat in the lot of Redbank Chevrolet as they hosed smelly mud from the showroom and shop areas.
Newbie Wheel Alignment suffered the most devastation. Co-owner Karen Sturgeon said that the business was nearly a complete loss, with debris damaging all of the overhead doors in the building.
“Shirey’s Overhead Doors came by and straightened out the ones in front,” she said. “They are coming back later to repair them. The doors in the back are the roll-up type and cannot be repaired.”
Sturgeon also said that their alignment equipment was completely destroyed by the flood waters.
“For us, this was even worse that the flood of ‘96,” she said.
Next door, Shelly Draa and Heather Schrecengost were attempting to mop up the Uni-Mart after the store had been power-washed four or five times.
Draa said, “Other than the pumps outside, we did not get a lot of damage. We did not lose any of our product except for some doughnuts.”
At 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Draa and Schrecengost were back in business, minus gasoline sales and hot food. The store’s interior still needed a thorough sanitizing, and only packaged prepared cold foods were available for sale.
Across the street, Skinner’s Gumtown Garage owner Jarrod Skinner was devising the best method for removing the Dumpster from his window. A Bobcat-type machine was removing mud and stones from the area in front of the business as Skinner and a few employees surveyed the damage.
“We are all right,” Skinner said. “This is not our first rodeo.”
The clean-up continues, with most businesses back in operation. For Newbie Wheel Alignment, it may take weeks.