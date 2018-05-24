ST. MARYS — St. Marys starting pitcher Maura Fledderman tossed nine innings — three after taking a hard line drive off the leg — and recorded three hits, including the game-winner, as the Lady Dutch trimmed Clearfield, 5-4, in extra innings Wednesday in the District 9 Class 4A semifinals.
Fledderman smacked a two-out base hit in the bottom of the ninth to plate Maddie Bowes with the game-winning run after the Lady Bison had sent it to extras with three runs in the top of the seventh.
“In the beginning of the year, we started 2-6 and lost three games in extra innings by one run,” St. Marys head coach Eric Wondering said. “That kind of stuff kept happening to us. Today we were able to hold on.
“Clearfield was in attack mode from the sixth on, so for us to sustain that with them having eight senior starters on their team ... I take my hat off to them. We know what they have coming up and we wish them the best of luck in the future.”
While Fledderman’s base hit sent the Lady Dutch to the District 9 finals, it was what she did in the circle that was key to the Dutch victory.
She kept the high-powered Lady Bison in check for six innings, tossing 4 1/3 no-hit innings before Abby Fedder’s fifth-inning single broke it up, and allowing just a run on three hits going to the seventh.
But, Clearfield’s Kate Lansberry drilled a hard shot back up the middle that hit Fledderman in the leg and bounced to third baseman Britney Shaw, who was able to throw the Lady Bison out at first to end the inning. But the line drive seemed to have lingering effects on Fledderman.
Clearfield scored three runs the following inning as Fledderman struggled with her control.
She hit two batters and walked two more and gave up a hard single to Makayla Ross that tied the game at 4-4. An error on a possible double play ball also allowed a Lady Bison run to score.
“That played a huge, huge part in what happened from there,” Wonderling said of the line drive off Fledderman. “We knew Clearfield was going to start hitting. They’ve been a great hitting team all year. I thought we did a great job holding them down for five innings. It was a matter of time before they caught up.
“They made some adjustments in the box. I was able to take advantage of where they were set up on the box the first six innings and we worked that really well.”
Clearfield nearly took the lead in the ninth when Aspen Bishop doubled to the fence in left field and then tried to score from second when Ross followed with a base hit to center.
But Micayla Bothun came up gunning and threw a strike to catcher Allison Schlimm, who tagged Bishop for the crucial second out of the inning, which also set the stage for the Dutch to win in in the home half of the frame.
“That was an unbelievable play,” Wondering said. “There are so many things that happened in this game. In the seventh inning, we had a double play at first and instead it went off the top of her glove. There were just a lot of things.
“We had our fair share of breaks in that game, but we were able to take advantage of them.”
St. Marys plated two runs in the second off Fedder.
Bekka Bauer’s bunt single started the inning and Fledderman followed with a double to left. Schlimm’s single plated Bauer, and Maddie LeGrys put down a perfect sacrifice bunt to knock in Megan McMackin, who was courtesy running for Fledderman.
The Lady Dutchmen added two more runs in the fourth.
LeGrys knocked in another run, this time grounding out on an attempted slap bunt, and Britney Shaw picked up an RBI single.
But the game took a turn after the fifth as Fedder settled in for the Lady Bison and the offense took advantage of finally getting base runners against Fledderman.
Fedder gave up four runs on nine hits over the first four innings of play, but then pitched four scoreless innings, giving up just two hits in that time frame.
But with two outs in the ninth, St. Marys put together consecutive hits from Bowes, Bauer and Fledderman to end it.
“It was a tough loss,” Clearfield head coach Derek Danver said. “The girls did a great job battling back in the last few innings. We had one hit through the first five innings and we really turned it on there.
“A lot of things just didn’t go our way.”
Bothun, Schlimm and Fledderman led the Lady Dutch with three hits each. Bowes and Bauer both had two.
Fledderman threw 142 pitches and gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits, while walking seven batters and striking out seven.
“She threw a great game,” Danver said of Fledderman. “We lined her in the leg and I didn’t know if she was going to come back. But she came back and threw three, four innings after that.”
St. Marys improved to 13-7 with the win and moves on to play top-seeded Punxsutawney in the D-9 finals Friday at Heindl Field in DuBois.
