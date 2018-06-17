RIDGWAY — The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, in collaboration with Ridgway Borough, will be hosting a public meeting to discuss flood resiliency and awareness in the community at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 28. The meeting will be held at North Central’s offices at 49 Ridgmont Drive in Ridgway.
This meeting will focus on flood education and awareness, with guest speakers presenting on key topics such as the impacts of the flood insurance reform, discounted elevation certificates, mitigation concerns, and more. This meeting is open to residents of any community and welcomes citizens of all ages.
For more information, please visit the website for North Central’s Flood Resiliency Initiative at www.ncentral.com/community/flood, or contact Rachel Wolfel, Community Development Coordinator with North Central, at 814-773-3162.
