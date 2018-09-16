Today

Rain. High 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.