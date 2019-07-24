NEW BETHLEHEM – In what can best be described as a repeat of 1996, several New Bethlehem residents once again experienced the devastating events of rising flood waters.
Twenty-three years to the day, rain waters again caused the otherwise tranquil Leasure Run to breach its banks and flood homes and businesses along Vine and Penn streets in New Bethlehem and Route 66 in Porter Township.
“It looked like the ocean was right outside our door,” said Brandi Bussard, who lost their family’s mobile home on Friday, July 19 when floodwaters spewed from the run that travels along the back of their property along Route 66 just outside of New Bethlehem. “We could see the waves crashing.”
Bussard said she was in bed between 11 and 11:30 p.m. last Friday night when her son came in and said he had just heard from a friend who said the Bussards’ family business, Full Throttle X-Tremes — located on the property adjacent to the mobile home — was under water.
Soon after, Bussard and her husband, Brett, discovered their trailer was also taking on water.
“The water was up past our ankles in the living room,” she said, noting that the trailer was soon filled with approximately four feet of water. With the water quickly rising, the Bussards were forced to escape the home through the kitchen window where they were met by rescuers from the Limestone Fire Department. All four occupants and animals escaped without harm.
“Our trailer was a total loss,” Bussard said, noting that they lost everything inside the home as well as their vehicles. In fact, the strong water current pushed the mobile home off its foundation and into the side of the business. Bussard estimated that Full Throttle X-Tremes had approximately two feet of water inside but only sustained minor damage. “In the 30 years we’ve lived or worked here it has never flooded.”
Similar to Bussard, Debbi Zamperini was also asleep when she was wakened by the sound of firefighters from the Rimersburg Hose Co. at the door of her Vine Street home.
“They told me I had to evacuate,” Zamperini said, explaining that she found herself wading in water in her living room to answer the door. Firefighters tied a rope to Zamperini and led her out of the house. “The whole first floor of my house had water. I had about two feet in my living room.”
According to Zamperini, rain began at approximately 10:30 p.m., and in just a few hours all she could see outside was the roof of her garage. In addition to the contents of her first floor, Zamperini lost her car and shed. Her camper was also washed away in the current.
“It’s pretty devastating, but there are a lot of people worse off than me,” she said. “I have a lot of people to help me.”
Just two doors down from Zamperini, Dr. Stephen and Sheila Jaworski also suffered a devastating loss at the hand of the flood.
“Our house is a total loss,” Sheila Jaworski said of their single-floor house, noting that the deck was ripped off the back of the house, and the vehicles and motorcycle that were in the garage were also destroyed. In addition, their boat was swept away and ended up in the yard below the Smucker’s Peanut Butter factory across from Uni-Mart.
Jaworski said she knew something was happening when she heard the single-tone fire siren that rang throughout New Bethlehem at around midnight that night, and the couple soon discovered water in their basement.
“It was unbelievable how fast the water came in,” she said, explaining that the water continued to rise until it reached the main floor of the house. “We had about three feet of water on the main floor.”
As the floodwaters continued to rise, Jaworski said she called 911 for help and was instructed to climb on the kitchen countertops to avoid the water. They remained there until rescue crews arrived.
“I just kept telling the 911 dispatcher that if someone didn’t get there soon we wouldn’t be here,” she said. Although she estimated rescue crews were on scene within 10 to 15 minutes, Jaworski noted that it seemed like much longer. “We climbed out the window and were rescued by boat.”
In addition to these and several other private homes damaged and destroyed, two professional buildings damaged in the flash flood were the Redbank Valley Primary School and the Clarion Hospital EMS Station 4 ambulance garage.
According to Redbank Valley superintendent Dr. John Mastillo, who was on site the morning after the flood, the school had approximately a foot of water throughout the building. Anything that was on the floor or bottom shelves of classrooms was destroyed or severely damaged.
What does not have to be thrown out will need to be properly cleaned and sanitized. This includes the school’s HVAC system and the uni-vents in each classroom.
“Our [maintenance] guys are doing what they can at this time,” Mastillo said, noting that the district would most likely have to enlist the help of professional cleaning and restoration services. “We want to be sure the campus is safe and ready for when students and teachers return.”
Another building to sustain damage was the Clarion Hospital EMS Station 4 ambulance garage along Penn Street.
Paramedic and education director Heather Nulph said that water rushed in the front door of the building, but did not damage the upstairs living quarters.
While most of the contents of the building’s ground-floor garages were destroyed — including the garage doors, some paramedic gear, a lawn mower, hot water tank and more — Nulph said that neither ambulance sustained any damage.
“The guys were able to act quickly and get the ambulances out,” she said, adding that had they not acted quickly the expense of replacing vehicles and supplies could have been devastating to the organization.
Nulph said that the damage sustained by the building makes it unusable until repairs and restoration can be completed. In the meantime, the Clarion Hospital staff and equipment will be housed in space provided by the Hawthorn Fire Department, according to the fire department’s Facebook page.
“Even in tragedy, it’s neat to see everyone coming together to help one another,” Nulph said. “That’s what is so great about our community.”