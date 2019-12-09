HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania Department of Health spokesman this week said flu cases are now widespread across the state.
As of Nov. 30, there have been 2,667 laboratory-confirmed cases and five deaths statewide said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.
“The flu is serious and can be deadly, which is why it is so important for everyone to take the proper precautions to protect themselves, their loved ones and anyone they meet,” said Dr. Levine. “In the last few weeks, we have seen flu cases increase in all state regions. Especially with the upcoming holidays, where many people will be gathering together, I cannot stress enough how important it is for you to get your flu vaccine so can be protected throughout the flu season. There is no better measure to protect yourself than to get a flu vaccine.”
Dr. Levine said the flu vaccine can often diminish the severity of symptoms a person might experience should they come down with the flu. Flu vaccines are available at your doctor’s office, pharmacy, local walk-in clinic or grocery store. In addition to the flu shot, the flu nasal spray is also available this year, and both are recommended to protect against the flu.
Influenza is a contagious disease, caused by the influenza virus. It attacks the nose, throat and lungs and may include the following symptoms: Fever; headache; tiredness; dry cough; sore throat; nasal congestion; and body aches.
The best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated each year. Everyone 6 months and older should get the flu vaccine each season. It takes about two weeks for the antibodies from the vaccine to develop protection against infection.
In addition to getting vaccinated, Pennsylvanians are encouraged to practice healthy habits such as covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, frequently washing your hands during flu season and remembering to disinfect commonly touched objects such as door knobs, light switches, countertops, cell phones and computers, Dr. Levine said.
If you do become sick with the flu, it is important to stay home and rest. If you are at risk for developing serious complications from the flu, or feel extremely ill, you should see a medical professional immediately, she added.
Additional information on how to stay healthy and prevent the flu can be found on the Department of Health's website