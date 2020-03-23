BROOKVILLE — Once again students from Hickory Grove Elementary School in Brookville have been chosen as winners in the Fraternal Order of Eagles national art contest.
The theme for this year’s contest was “My Favorite Thing.”
Four Hickory Grove students were named among the national finalists.
Three local third-graders were among the winners: Palynn Lindermuth; second place, $100; Ishiah Whitney Sunealitis, third place, $75; and Cody Householder, fourth place, $50.
Sixth-grader Ella Weaver was also named a fourth-place winner. She, too, will receive a $50 prize.
Elementary art teacher Michelle Hanley-Kimmerle said, “I am extremely proud of the hard work my students have put in to their drawings.” She also said she thanks “the F.O.E. for providing our young artists with this opportunity to showcase their artistic talents.”
Local entries were submitted to the national competition by F.O.E. 983 in Brookville.