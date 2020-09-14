Are you friends with Redbank Valley Public Library on Facebook?
We post all of our upcoming events, news and information on there so you can easily find out what is going on at your local library. Follow us and never miss out on the fun!
A few upcoming events that are scheduled at the library include two ceramic classes. One will be offered on Monday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. and the other one is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.
The choices of figurines vary and prices vary depending on which one you choose to paint. Please call to sign up if you would like to attend.
Book Club will be held at the library on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. Next month’s book is titled “Woman of No Importance” by Sonja Purnell. Please feel free to join us!
As mentioned in last week’s article, we have Cash Bash tickets for sale for $5 here at the library. Each ticket enters you for a chance to win anywhere from $100 to $500.
Also, we plan to have a Chinese Auction at the library during the month of November. Please stop in to buy your tickets and put them into your choice of prizes.
Both of these fundraisers benefit your local library and we greatly appreciate your support!