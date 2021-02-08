NEW BETHLEHEM – The First Church of God in New Bethlehem will host the “Farmers to Families” food box program at the church, each Friday during the month of February from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 7 p.m.
The food boxes are free to anyone, while supplies last.
- Friday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 7 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 7 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 7 p.m.
Food boxes may include perishable items such as: a gallon of milk, shredded cheese, yogurt, turkey, hotdogs, onions, potatoes and apples.
No registration is required.
The First Church of God is located at 418 Brian Lane in New Bethlehem.