NEW BETHLEHEM – For this month, because of the COVID-19 crisis, the Redbank Valley Church Association Food Pantry, located at 441 Broad Street, will be utilizing a drive-through format to protect both volunteers and the general public.
The next distribution will be on Tuesday, June 16, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
The normal registration process is being waived for this distribution. Even if you have not needed food in the past, you may come for food now.
Everyone who wants to receive food is asked to enter from the alley behind the post office and depart by going out onto Broad Street. The trunk of your vehicle should be empty so the volunteers can load the food boxes. Everyone should remain in their cars.
Those who do not have a car may come to the same area with a cart or wagon to pick up food.
It will be necessary for those who are picking up food as well as volunteers to follow government guidelines in regard to the COVID-19 virus by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
The purpose of the RVCA Food Pantry is to help provide food for area residents who are in need of food.
Monetary donations are always accepted for anyone who would like to help fulfill the purpose of the Food Pantry. Donations may be mailed to RVCA Food Pantry, P.O. Box 75, New Bethlehem, PA 16242. Be sure to indicate Food Pantry on the memo line of checks. Online donations may be made by going to www.rvchurchassociation.org/donate. Donations are tax deductible. Unfortunately, donations of canned food cannot be accepted at this time.
The food pantry is staffed entirely by volunteers who give countless hours to provide food assistance to families in need in the Redbank Valley.
For questions regarding this food distribution, call (814) 319-8564; rvchurchassociaiton.org.