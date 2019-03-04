RIMERSBURG – One year after dozens of Union residents packed the school’s cafeteria to voice concerns about the hiring of a new football coach, a smaller but no less vocal group gathered in the high school library last week to once again criticize the school board for hiring Brad Dittman for his second year as varsity football coach.
On the heels of the board’s 5-3 vote to hire Dittman, resident Shelly Atzeni questioned the board’s hiring process.
Board president Terry Rush said that he was not involved with the interview process this year, but that he went with the recommendation from the board’s Athletic Committee.
Atzeni challenged the board for permitting members Brade Guntrum and Melissa Ford, who are dating, to take part in the football interviews, especially since the two appeared to be against former Union football coach Dave Louder, who had also applied for the position this year.
Officials explained that regular Athletic Committee member Mike Graham was unable to attend the interview, and member Jeff Kriebel fell ill before the interview, and Ford was the only other board member who agreed to take part along with Guntrum and Jeff Shirey.
Shirey, along with members Steve Wiencek and Mark Rummel, voted against Dittman’s hiring.
Ford explained that despite the differing opinion, she based her decision on doing what she felt was in the best interests of the students.
Her comments prompted Louder to speak up after remaining relatively quiet since he was not re-hired as coach a year ago.
“We have to start making this school district look good to the community,” Louder said, pointing out that while he has been a longtime teacher at Union, Dittman neither teaches nor lives within the school district.
During his 10 years as football coach, Louder said he worked hard to embrace the kids and build up the program. He said that he is the second winningest coach in Union history, and went on to list a number of coaching accomplishments and accolades from throughout the years.
“No other school district in this state would hire a coach that was 3-36,” Louder said of Dittman’s record prior to last year’s stint at the helm of the Union squad. “I would really like not to hear that he is more qualified.”
Louder also addressed what he said were comments that were being made by certain board members outside the public meetings.
“It’s borderline slanderous,” he said, alleging that he was told a board member made comments behind closed doors that implicated Louder in serving alcohol to underage students. He said that if that was the reason a certain board member did not want him to coach, then why would the school district not investigate him as a teacher? Louder said that the allegations were used to knock him down whenever someone would bring up the fact that Dittman was charged with harassment several years ago.
Louder also addressed rumors that he was replaced as football coach because he refused to fire one of his assistant coaches.
“Did the board ever give me a directive to get rid of a staff member?” Louder asked. Rush agreed that the board had not asked him to fire a coach.
“This has turned into [a situation where] it’s OK to talk about and try to destroy someone’s reputation,” Louder said.
Shelly Atzeni again questioned the board on what she considers to be a conflict of interest with both Gumtrum and Ford taking part in the interviews. Ford said that it is not conflict, and that she had to do what she felt was best. Ford also noted that people seem fixated on the coaching decision, while no one comes to the meetings to talk about education or the school district budget.
Former assistant football coach Rick Atzeni also said it was unethical for the couple to sit on the committee together, and said the hiring practices were not fair.
“It does not look good,” he said, suggesting that the interview process be restarted with different people. “Why will this board not support a teacher? This is sad for the community.”
Board member Jeff Shirey said his goal was to have both Dittman and Louder co-coach the team this year. That idea received support from Rick Atzeni and board member Adam Vogle.
Rush said that while anything is possible and that the board could ask for a meeting with their A-C Valley counterparts and the coaching candidates, he could not force them to meet or work together.
Louder said the original co-op agreement between Union and A-C Valley was set up with Union as the lead school, and that he did everything he could to make it a 50/50 merger. But, he said, the divisions quickly emerged and Dittman resigned.
“We all need to work together,” Louder said.
Guntrum praised Dittman, saying that he “did a great job with that football team” last season, winning four games with a young team.
Louder disputed that notion, pointing out that until last year, Union played Class AA and Class AAA teams, but starting last season, exclusively played smaller Class A schools.
“It’s apples and oranges, or in this case apples and watermelons,” Louder said of trying to compare this past season with prior years. “I guarantee you I could have matched that.”
