RIDGWAY — The Footlighters of Elk County are currently rehearsing to present “The Fox on the Fairway” at Aiello’s Cafe next month.
The Ken Ludwig penned production is a tribute to the English farces of the 1930s and 40s, according to the group’s Facebook page.
“A Fox On the Fairway takes audiences on a hilarious romp, which pulls the rug out from underneath the stuffy denizens of a private country club,” according to a description on the page. “Filled with mistaken identities, slamming doors, and over-the-top romantic shenanigans, it’s a furiously paced comedy that recalls the Marx Brothers’ classics. A charmingly madcap adventure about love, life, and man’s eternal love affair with...golf.”
Mike Ames, co-director of the production, said previous success with another Ludwig piece, “Moon Over Buffalo,” prompted the choice.
“The basic reason that I picked this show is that we had a really good run last year with a show by the same author,” he said.
Ames, Val Kucenski, Rob Garner, Marie Goode, and David and Karen Carr star in the production.
Showing will be held the last two weekends in March.
On March 21 and 28, just a show will be presented. Tickets for those showings are $15.
On March 22, 23, 29 and 30, a buffet dinner and show will be presented. Tickets for those showings are $30. Dinner theater tickets must be purchased by the Tuesday before the performance.
Tickets are available at Northwest Bank in St. Marys, Cliffe’s & The Prescription Center in Ridgway and The Old Brickyard in Johnsonburg.
