MARIENVILLE — East and West Forest elementary students recently participated in the Kid’s Heart Challenge through the American Heart Association.
Students were educated on how to keep their hearts healthy by staying active, eating healthy, and making healthy decisions. Students also learned how the American Heart Association uses donated funds to save lives through education and medical research.
Students were given a two-week window to collect donations. Students were also challenged by physical education teacher Michael Wright. If anyone raised $75 or more they could throw a pie in his face. Nine students were up for that challenge and raised well over $100 each.
Both schools together raised over $2,300.