FAIRFAX, Va. – George Mason true freshman Kolby Ho, a DuBois Area High School graduate, captured a runner-up finish at 157 pounds Saturday in the 44th and final Eastern Wrestling League (EWL) Championships.
Ho was one of three Patriots to win a silver medal Saturday night, while red-shirt senior teammate Tejon Anthony claimed the program’s first EWL title with a gold medal at 149 pounds on the Patriots’ home mats at the EagleBank Arena
George Mason finished third out of seven teams at the 44th and final EWL Championships. All seven teams, including PSAC schools Clarion, Lock Haven Edinboro and Bloomsburg, are joining the Mid-American Conference beginning with the 2019-20 season.
Lock Haven won its second straight EWL title, finishing with 111.5 points. Rider was second with 93.5 points, followed by George Mason (56.5), Edinboro (45.5), Bloomsburg (25.5), Clarion (20) and Cleveland State (8).
Ho (22-11), who entered EWLs as the top seed at 157, beat Edinboro’s Tim Suter, 8-5, in his opening bout in the quarterfinals. Ho scored a takedown in all three periods, while adding an escape in the first and a riding time point to close out the win.
The DuBois grad then edged Cleveland State’s Nico O’Dor, the No. 5 seed, in the semifinals. Ho led 2-1 after one period on the strength of a takedown 46 seconds in, then tacked on an escape on early in the second period.
O’Dor returned the favor in the third by escaping, but Ho held him off on his feet from there to reach the finals.
However, Ho was denied the title when Lock Haven’s Alex Klucker pinned the Patriot in 1:49 to claim the 157-pound title.
Ho actually opened the scoring with a takedown 40 seconds into the match, but Klucker, the second seed, countered with an escape before taking down Ho and collecting the fall.
Ho beat Klucker, 11-3, in the teams’ regular season dual meet on Nov. 30.
The runner-up finish did not guarantee Ho a trip to the NCAA Championships.
Clarion redshirt-senior Evan Delong, a Kane grad, did qualify for nationals next week in Pittsburgh with his third-place finish at 165.
Each qualifying tournament was awarded automatic bids per weight class based on current year data, so the automatic bids at each of the 10 weight classes can vary.
