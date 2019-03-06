RIMERSBURG – The former principal of Union High School has filed a formal complaint with the state Department of Education after being told he was no longer allowed onto school property.
The complaint surfaced during last Thursday’s meeting of the Union School District Board of Education when school director Jeff Shirey read a letter that had been sent from former principal Mark Schlosser to board president Terry Rush.
The letter stated that on Jan. 29, Schlosser, who is now working as a supervisor for student teachers at Clarion University, visited the students under his charge who were assigned to Union schools. At that point, Union superintendent Jean McCleary reportedly notified Clarion University that Schlosser was no longer permitted on Union school grounds.
In his letter, Schlosser asked Rush if he agreed with McCleary’s ruling, and if so, what activities did his banishment apply to.
He also noted in the letter that he had filed a formal complaint with the state, noting that the decision jeopardized his livelihood.
Shirey, who was visibly upset over the letter, asked district solicitor Ralph L.S. Montana what the allegations meant, and what could result from the complaint being filed.
Montana said he had never been through those proceedings himself, but noted that the process would put an end to the dispute “one way or another.” The attorney said he had not reviewed the complaint and had not been made aware of the letter from Schlosser.
McCleary argued that the discussion related to a personnel matter and should be taking place in closed executive session, not publicly.
Shirey turned to Rush, telling him that when he received the letter from Schlosser, he should have contacted every board member about the situation.
“It was addressed to me and I answered it,” Rush said, noting that he didn’t “appreciate Mr. Schlosser threatening me with a lawsuit.” He said that Schlosser’s livelihood was not jeopardized, and that he had been reassigned by Clarion University.
“We can dance around this, [but] this involves me,” Shirey said, adding that the letter originally was on the board’s agenda under “correspondence,” but had been removed prior to the meeting. McCleary said that she decided to take it off the agenda since it dealt with personnel issues.
Shirey pointed out that Schlosser is now a private citizen, and no longer employed by Union. McCleary responded that it also dealt with her, a district employee. She said the board was breaking a lot of ethical rules by talking about it openly.
“I’m upset,” Shirey said.
“I’m upset too,” McCleary countered.
Schlosser, who was in the audience, then spoke up, telling Rush that he wished that he would have acknowledged his first letter. He said that when he did not hear back from the board president on the first letter, he sent a second certified letter to him, to which he also did not respond.
Rush said that he addressed the matter directly to Schlosser’s supervisor at the university.
“I’ll admit that I was wrong,” Rush said, noting that McCleary’s decision to ban Schlosser from school grounds was reversed, and that everything was “back to status quo.”
No action was taken on the matter.
Gymnasium Floor
Needs Replaced
During the administrative reports to the school board, officials said that the floor in the main high school gymnasium will need to be replaced after being damaged by a water line break earlier this year.
Officials said the district is now awaiting the assessment of its insurance company before proceeding with replacing the floor.
“It’s getting worse quickly,” Union athletic director Scott Kindel said of the warping on the floor. He said the district has met with three different floor vendors and is hopeful work can begin soon.
McCleary said that the main gymnasium will only be used for a handful of events for the remainder of the school year, including the upcoming musical production. She said gymnasium classes will take place in the auxiliary gymnasium and outside if the weather permits.
Other Business
• The board approved the calendar for the 2019-2020 school year, which will begin for students on Wednesday, Aug. 28 following two teacher inservice days. The school year will end on Tuesday, June 2.
The schools will be closed on Sept. 2 for Labor Day, Oct. 4 for Autumn Leaf Festival, Nov. 28-29 for Thanksgiving, Dec. 2 for deer hunting, Dec. 23-31 and Jan. 1 for winter break, April 10 and 13 for spring break and May 25 for Memorial Day. Act 80 days are set for Sept. 23, Nov. 11 (afternoon), Dec. 3, Jan. 20, Feb. 17 and April 24 (afternoon). Snow make-up days are scheduled for Jan. 2-3, March 20 an April 8-9.
• The board approved a contract with Spider Learning Inc. for a software program in the amount of $5,200, with the majority of funding from a REAP grant. Jeff Shirey voted against the contract.
• District auditor Rich Hawk announced his retirement, effect Jan. 23. The board approved advertising for an auditor for the 2018-19 school year local audit.
• Tessa Shick was hired as a long-term substitute teacher at Sligo Elementary School, effective April 5.
• The board hired Mariah Myers and Brooke Kriebel as Summer Academy instructors at a rate of $1,750 each.
• The following supplemental contracts were approved: Ean King, cross country co-coach, $1,220; Candie Johnston, cross country co-coach, $1,160; Diana Thorpe, head junior high volleyball coach, $750; Diana Thorpe, head volleyball coach, $2,720; Melinda Hoffman, varsity cheerleading coach, $1,560; Heather Clover, head strength and conditioning coach, $2,800; Lacey Magagnotti, assistant strength and conditioning coach, $1,800; Scott Kindel, athletic director, $5,095; Terry McCullough, assistant athletic director, $1,680; Brad Dittman, varsity football coach, $2,870; Nicole Salvo, softball manager, $2,100; Tabby Camper, second assistant track coach, $1,000; Courtney Barger, assistant junior high volleyball coach, $500; Chris Elliott, head junior high football coach, $1,510; Alex Bell, first assistant softball coach, $1,400.