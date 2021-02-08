I hope all the winter lovers are satisfied now. We have your snow, we have your ice and now we have your frigid temperatures. Thanks to this year’s La Nina event, winter is likely to hang around until April.
Fans of Punxsutawney Phil’s already knew the truth a week ago. I thought about making the drive to Gobbler’s Knob this year, but it would have been too sad without all the hyped-up spectators in attendance.
This past year has been bumpy. Next year will be better.
We are on the path toward removing one of those bumps. I lucked out and received my first dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine nearly two weeks ago. Really, I am very thankful for my good fortune because I know that there are so many people trying desperately to get an appointment.
I wish I had a magical list of tips and tricks for you. I don’t and heartily wish I did.
I don’t know what’s wrong with people these days. Yes, the first vaccines were rolled out in an astonishingly short amount of time. No, they don’t include microchips that will track your movements for the rest of your life, nor will they change your DNA.
I am living proof of the latter. It’s been nearly two weeks since I got my shot and I have yet to develop a yearning for kibble. But I need to do something about my sudden urge to chase cars down Broad Street … .
You hear all kinds of bogus stories about COVID itself and the way that hospitals supposedly record all deaths as being COVID-related. That “story” was old back in the summer of 2020. Conspiracy theorists need a new gig.
“Masks don’t work.” That’s another conspiracy theory that needs to go away. While COVID cases are on the downturn right now because the holiday surge is over, more people wearing masks means less virus-laden droplets landing on store counters and the stuff I’m buying.
I paid attention in Wes Traister’s biology class back in the ‘70s and aced it. I took a couple of classes in microbiology at Penn State in the ‘80s and aced those, too, thanks to the good foundation I received at Redbank Valley.
That’s why I kind of look at homegrown conspiracy theorists and then look at my shoes. I have no idea how to fix what’s so badly broken.
All I know is that my first vaccination wasn’t horrible at all. Yes, I had a sore arm for a couple of days, but it wasn’t any worse than getting a tetanus booster or flu shot.
My daughter and I compared notes because we both received ours within the same week. We both had mildly runny noses within an hour or so of getting our shots, but those went away within 24 hours. I developed some mild fatigue, a little headache and a slight metallic taste in my mouth for about 36 hours.
That’s it. You feel a whole lot worse if you catch a bad cold.
Now, I’m sure that wearing a mask and staying away from crowds has had a lot to do with everyone’s surprisingly good health over the past ten months or so. But the truth is, there’s some evidence that the coronavirus has just crowded out most seasonal viruses for the time being.
See? I told you that there would be good things that came out of the pandemic. I was thinking in terms of international brotherhood and people holding hands while singing Kumbaya, but let’s take what we can get.
And if you have the chance to get one of the vaccines some day soon, take it. A sore arm and some sniffles sound a lot better than being on a ventilator or having permanent lung and heart damage.
There should be more vaccine available soon. I read an article about Pfizer’s doubling its production shortly. The Moderna vaccine makes a lot of sense for us living in rural areas because it does not require super-low storage conditions. The Johnson and Johnson is a one-shot vaccine that should be out next month.
We in western Pennsylvania have a reputation for being fond of complaining about everything. Just for once, couldn’t we just give thanks and stop with the nutty conspiracy stuff?
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]