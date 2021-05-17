BROOKVILLE — During February 2020, the Brookville Area Raider Scholastic Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, met as normal to continue its mission — organizing incoming scholarship donations, reviewing mini grant applications, and planning fundraisers. Final plans were in the works for the first annual Raider Scholarship Foundation banquet to be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Chateau d’Argy. Like the rest of the world, little did the committee know what lie ahead.
In just a few short weeks, the spread of COVID-19 curtailed travel, closed schools, and halted all gatherings such as they were planning. Friday, March 13, 2020, will forever be remembered as the last day of in-person school for the 2019-20 school year. Of course, the banquet the following Friday had to be canceled. Although tickets were sold, corporate sponsorships had been collected, a location had been booked, and the menu was planned but the pandemic overruled.
The COVID closure stretched well beyond the time frame anticipated. The Foundation members continued to review mini grant applications and organize scholarship donations, but their meetings took place by email. Work was completed, but rescheduling the banquet was not an option.
However, hope is on the horizon on so many fronts, and with it, a slow but much anticipated return to normal. Foundation meetings resumed in person both last month and this month, and a priority topic was the banquet. The committee wants to assure the Brookville community — the sponsors and ticket holders — that the banquet will be held and all tickets previously purchased will be honored. At this time, an exact date has not been determined. More information will be forthcoming.
In the meantime, anyone interested in making a tax-deductible donation to go directly to educational needs of Brookville area students, please call 814-849-1100. Foundation directors include: Bonnie Confer, president; Cristie Bullers, vice president; Kerith Strano Taylor, treasurer; Clarinda Darr, secretary; Ruthanne Barbazzeni, Brandy Hergert, Erich May, Ellen Neyman, Jo Rickard, Cathy Steiner, and Andrea Taylor.