MADISON TWP. – Four local residents were charged with harassment stemming from an altercation on Dec. 20 at approximately 6:15 p.m. along Route 68 in Rimersburg, Madison Township (Clarion County).
During the altercation, Natoshia Marie Vickers, 32, of Rimersburg, allegedly shoved Tabatha Dawn Priester, 20, of Clarion.
In turn, Priester reportedly punched Vickers in the head.
Additionally, police said Christine V. Vickers, 35, of Clarion, shoved Brian Anthony Williams, 28, of Clarion.
Jonathan Dwayn Broadnax, 31, of Rimersburg, also punched Williams.
Charges were filed Jan. 2 by state police Trooper Joshua McGinnis with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.