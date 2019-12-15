CRESSON — The St. Marys wrestling team closed out a busy opening week of the season with a solid showing over the weekend at the Panther Holiday Classic hosted by Penn Cambria at Mount Aloysius College.
St. Marys had four wrestlers place in the Top 8 in the 45-team event that featured schools from Pennsylvania, Virginia and Colorado. Eight of the 13 Dutchmen who competed in the tournament won at last one bout as St. Marys finished 19th in the team standings with 88 points.
North Allegheny repeated as the team champ, crowning three champs placing five wrestlers in the finals on its way to scoring 232.5 points. Glendale (181) and Westmont-Hilltop (167) were second and third, respectively.
Junior Jeremy Garthwaite headlined St. Marys’ showing, going 5-2 on the weekend to come away with a fourth-place finish at 195 pounds.
Garthwaite opened the tourney with a pair of falls, decking Richland’s Kaileb Ghezzi in 43 seconds before pinning Canton’s Derek Atherton-Ely in 2:47 in the Round of 16.
The Dutchman was then knocked out of the winners’ bracket in the quarterfinals by second-seeded Hayden Linkerhof of Corry. Garthwaite held a 3-2 lead in the third period before Linkerhof escaped, took down the Dutchman and got the fall in 5:28.
Garthwaite bounced back with three straight wins in the consolation bracket. He built a 12-3 lead against Philip Wandruff of Douglas County (Colo.) before recording a fall in 4:42, then scored a 9-0 major decision against Hempfield’s Gordy Hoover in the consy quarterfinals.
The Dutchmen followed up that win by pinning Dallastown’s Andrew Smith in 2:11 to reach the third-place match, where North Allegany’s Nick Marcenelle tech falled Garthwaite, 17-2 in 3:28.
Garthwaite was joined in the podium by senior teammate John Wittman (6th, 160) and freshmen Waylon Wehler (8th, 182) and Alex Lukaschunis (8th, 220). All three Dutchmen went 3-3 on the weekend.
Wittman won his first three bouts to reach the semifinals. He opened with a 12-0 major decision against Richland’s Brayden DiPaola before edging Ligonier Valley’s Kyrie Miller, 2-1, in the Round of 16.
In the quarterfinals, Wittman built a 9-5 lead against top-seeded Hudson Holbay of Westmont-Hilltop before winning by injury default in 5:00. Holbay finished eighth at Class AA states a year ago.
The Dutchmen’s run ended in the semifinals, where he suffered a 6-2 loss to fifth-seeded Charles Everdale of Hazleton. Wittman then dropped back-to-back bouts to McGuffey’s Ethan Barr (13-2) and Father Judge’s Matthew Kidwell (57-second fall) to finish sixth.
Wehler recorded back-to-back falls against Everett’s Darrin Beegle (0:35) and McGuffey’s Dylan McCuen (2:43) before losing by fall to Canton’s Garrett Storch (2:50) in the quarterfinals.
Wehler rebounded with a 6-3 win against Hempfield’s Russ Hanes before losing his final two bouts, including a 4-0 setback to Cambria Heights’ Ian Eckenrode in the seventh-place match.
Lukaschunis also won his first two bouts against Shamokin’s Micah Miller (4-0) and Hollidaysburg’s Jesse Weir (fall in 1:45) to reach the quarterfinals, where he was pinned in 39 seconds by Mount Union’s Jake Ryan — the state runner-up at heavyweight in Class AA last year.
The Dutchman bounced back in the consy bracket with a second-period pin of Mt. Pleasant’s Ian Fasano (2:26) but suffered a tough 6-5 setback to Everett’s Logan Propst in the consy quarterfinals. Corry’s Shawn Proctor then beat the Dutchman 6-0 for seventh place.
Lane Dellaquila (132), Gregory Tettis (145) and Colton Swanson (285) each went 2-2 on the weekend, with Dellaquila and Swanson recording a pair of pins. Teammate Isaac Dellaquila (120) went 1-2, while Tanner Quackenbush (106), Connor Gausman (126), Isaac Marche (138) and Raivis Bobby (170) all went 0-2.
St. Marys travels to West Branch on Tuesday.