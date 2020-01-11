BROOKVILLE — It’ll be a short but powerful wrestling schedule at this year’s Ultimate Duals hosted by the Brookville Raiders.
Only four teams make up the schedule which is set for this Saturday at Brookville Area High School and all four are ranked high in the latest published papowerwrestling.com Class AA state dual rankings — Top-ranked and defending state champion Reynolds, No. 4 Burrell, No. 5 Chestnut Ridge and the No. 11-ranked host Brookville.
It’ll be a three-session, two-mat setup starting at 11 a.m. with Brookville facing Chestnut Ridge and Reynolds squaring off against Burrell. At 12:30 p.m., it’s Brookville and Reynolds meeting with Chestnut Ridge facing Burrell. The final matchup at 2 p.m. has Brookville and Burrell wrestling and Reynolds against Chestnut Ridge.
This will be the 23rd version of the Duals, which originated in 1997. Last year’s event was canceled because of weather.
Brookville and Reynolds have appeared in every Duals with the hosts sporting a 41-45 all-time record and Reynolds owning an impressive 75-13 mark. This will be Burrell’s 10th appearance and sixth straight visit to the Duals. The Bucs are 15-23 all-time. Chestnut Ridge is also making its sixth straight appearance, owning a 14-10 record overall.
State-ranked wrestlers from the four teams in the latest papowerwrestling post:
106 pounds: 6. Kane Kettering, Reynolds; 12. Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge.
113: 1. Gary Steen, Reynolds (3rd last year, state champion 2018); 7. Nathan Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge; 12. Cayden Walter, Brookville; 19. Shawn Szymanski, Burrell.
120: 9. Kai Burkett, Chestnut Ridge; 13. Owen Reinsel, Brookville; 14. Cole Bayless, Reynolds.
126: 11. Ross Dull, Chestnut Ridge; 23. Adam Wilcox, Reynolds.
132: 4. Ian Oswalt, Burrell; 24. Clayton Rhoades, Reynolds.
138: 4. Kaeden Berger, Reynolds.
145: 13. Trevor Weyandt, Chestnut Ridge; 21. Alex Ischo, Reynolds.
152: 3. A.J. Corrado, Burrell; 22. Gryphon Callihan, Chestnut Ridge.
160: 20. Luke Moore, Chestnut Ridge.
170: 14. Cole Toy, Reynolds.
182: 4. Bryce McCloskey, Reynolds; 21. Seth Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge.
195: 9. Braydon Herbster, Reynolds; 14. Ricky Feroce, Burrell; 25. Bryce Rafferty, Brookville.
220: 3. Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge; 13. Nathan Taylor, Brookville; 19. Mikey Scherer, Burrell.
HWT: 1. Colby Whitehill, Brookville; 22. Rocco John-Daniello, Reynolds.