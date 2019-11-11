There is a good reason why the Native doesn’t watch television anymore. Heck, I won’t even have one in my house. I have also cut way back on my social media participation in the past year.
Things are getting out of hand, folks. People are moving beyond anger and are now skirting irrationality. Some call it craziness.
I don’t do politics in this column or in general. What I am about to write has no roots in partisan politics. If you need to know, I’m a libertarian on general principle.
I am not impressed with our president’s way of insulting and jabbing at anyone who doesn’t line up with his expectations. His views tend to change hour by hour anyway. I am not surprised that he is the subject of possible impeachment proceedings.
I don’t think he’s done the American people any particular favors. For one thing, folks listen to his tirades, combine them with the slugfest officially known as Fox News and develop the idea that it is totally fine to rip into people they don’t even know.
America’s president should lead our people to a brighter day and better things. I’m not impressed with this guy.
The media is a favorite target these days, thanks to the president’s declaring us all enemies of the people. Tell me, do you really believe that deep down in your heart?
I can’t speak for other media outlets, but those of us who work for The L-V in some capacity care about our area. We are haunted by any number of truly tragic stories, sometimes for years. This is true even if you are a freelancer like me and don’t work in the office.
Other than a couple of ugly encounters in public and on my home phone lately, I have been seeing some really scary stuff going on in the world outside of the Redbank Valley. Yes, there are other people, other viewpoints and other ways of doing things out there.
On a road trip to one of our mother’s doctors’ appointments last Thursday, there were more than a few truckers blaring their horns on I-80. It seemed that doing the speed limit on an interstate was some kind of horrendous sin. This was during a brief snow squall in an area prone to multi-vehicle pile-ups, by the way.
Seemingly random shootings in public places are becoming everyday occurrences. I can see why Walmart’s order pick-up areas outside its stores are such a hit. You can’t even shop in peace without worrying about somebody taking a potshot at you.
Wise churches are taking measures to ensure that random shooters don’t break into their sanctuaries and kill people. Yes, kill people.
Some regard this as a lack of faith. I might mention that Saint Paul told us to be innocent as lambs and wily as serpents. Feeding the Lord’s lambs is something we’re good at most of the time, but keeping them safe is just as important.
Some folks may have forgotten that their neighbors are the Lord’s lambs, too. Wow, in this area, most of us are related to everybody else in some degree. We are all precious to someone.
What I am seeing around me is a mindset I used to encounter in the DC area. Think about that. A lot of local people beat their chests and declare that this here town is the best place ever to live.
Unfortunately, we may be becoming the very thing we profess to loathe about city life.
I am finding it harder and harder to write an upbeat and empowering column some weeks. I usually manage to dredge up something that’s fit to print. On other weeks, I write and delete an appalling amount of content before I come up with something you might want to read.
I dislike violence, but I’m not afraid of it. I simply find it very tiresome. There are better ways to lead one’s life.
I might be tempted to chalk up my funk to seasonal affective disorder because of the calendar. But it is hard to care even on a sunny day, and so I think that something more is at play.
Tomorrow will be better.
If we all remember that, that tomorrow is going to be better, we might just work our way out of this willingness to take out our frustrations on our neighbors. This is violence, too.
And for goodness’ sake, turn off the darned television and make up your own mind about how to treat people.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]