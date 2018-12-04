Frances D. “Neen” Himes, 83, of Rimersburg, died at 9:35 p.m. on Monday, December 3, 2018, in the ICU at Clarion Hospital after a brief illness.
Born April 4, 1935 in Porter Township, she was the daughter of Charles “Mutt” and Frances “Fan” Painter Crissman.
She married Marlin J. “Stomper” Himes in 1957. He preceded her in death in 1999.
Mrs. Himes worked at the Owens Illinois Glass Plant for 35 years, retiring in 1990.
She attended the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church.
Mrs. Himes enjoyed bowling, bus tours, cruises, attending the fairs and spending time with her family.
Survivors include a son, Tracy Himes and his wife, Bonnie; a grandson, Michael Himes; four step-grandchildren, Jared Carr and his wife, Ashley, Amanda Carr, Jeremy Wolfe and his wife, Eileen, and April Rizzo and her husband, David; seven step-great-grandchildren, Lily and Zane Carr, Grace and Owen Wolfe, Jacob, Brady and Olivia Rizzo; numerous nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Don “Old” Miller of Hermitage.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Crissman Jr.; two sons, Benjiman and an infant, David; and two infant twin daughters, April and Amy.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 6, at the Varner Funeral Home of Rimersburg.
Funeral services will be held from the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 7, 2018 with the Rev. Mark Deeter, pastor of the Wildcat Wesleyan Church near Rimersburg, officiating.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.
