Frank D. Gallo, 82, of Franklin and formerly of New Bethlehem, died early Sunday morning, December 2, 2018, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Born October 29, 1936, in Cadogan, he was the son of Louis and Elizabeth (Couch) Gallo.
He married Dorothy M. Sanford on May 14, 1955. She survives.
Mr. Gallo worked as a mechanic for LeBrands in New Bethlehem.
He was a member of the Polk United Methodist Church.
Mr. Gallo enjoyed the outdoors, wildlife, fishing and shooting pool.
In addition to his wife, survivors include two children, Dale Gallo and his wife, Laura, of New Bethlehem, and Barb Morrison and her husband, Kirk Sr., of Franklin; eight grandchildren, Shane Gallo, Bethany Teats (Curtis), Luke Gallo, Austin Eyler, Braden Eyler, Kirk Morrison Jr., Kevin Morrison and Kade Morrison; two great-grandchildren, Owen Bish and Brielle Teats; and a sister, Anna Mae Fisher of New Bethlehem.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Randy F. Gallo; a granddaughter, Allison Eyler; a sister, Rose Heilman; and two brothers, Ed and John Gallo.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 5, and before the funeral on Thursday, December 6, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Thursday, December 6, 2018, with the Rev. Drew Bell officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.