Fred J. Caligiuri, 100, of Rimersburg, died Friday, November 30, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C.
Born October 22, 1918, in Endeavor, he was the son of Forton and Bertha (Gertch) Caligiuri.
He and his wife, Anne, were married for 73 years. She preceded him in death.
Mr. Caligiuri left his home in West Hickory, at the age of 18 to travel to Florida to pursue a dream of playing professional baseball. He rose through minor league baseball to play in the major league for the Philadelphia Athletics, only to have his career interrupted to serve in World War II. Mr. Caligiuri served in England and later the Philippines until the war ended.
He then returned home to work for his brother-in-law at the Ford Garage in Knox. Mr. Caligiuri later moved to Rimersburg when he got the opportunity to purchase the Ford Garage in Rimersburg. He sold his business and retired from work at the garage in 1980. Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and following all of the local sports teams.
Survivors include a son, Fred J. Caligiuri Jr. and his wife, Tonia, of Charlotte, N.C.; a granddaughter, Talia Fann and her husband, Alan, of Charlotte, N.C.; a great-grandson, Lucas of Charlotte, N.C.; and two sisters, Viola Bowser of Jacksonville, Fla. and Mary Remington of Charlotte, Maine.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Pauline Norton and Evelyn Murphy.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., today, Wednesday, December 5, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Rimersburg.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at the funeral home with the Rev. John F. Bargar officiating.
Interment will be in Knox Union Cemetery and there will not be a graveside service.
Contributions may be made in Mr. Caligiuri’s honor to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Rd., Clarion, PA 16214.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.
