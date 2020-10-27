Fred Lawrence Myers, 88, went to be with the Lord on October 26, 2020 at 12 p.m. surrounded by his loving family at home.
Born January 1, 1932 in Clarion County, he was the son of Donald Myers and Dorothy Platt Myers.
After graduating from Clarion High School, he served four years during the Korea Conflict in the U.S. Air Force.
He married Charylene Stewart on June 9, 1954.
Mr. Myers was known to be very active in his community.
He served as constable (Chief of Police) of Sligo Borough.
Mr. Myers was a supervisor at C&K Coal.
He was a member of Sligo United Methodist Church, Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, Sligo Lion’s Club, Shriners, and Freemasons.
Mr. Myers enjoyed driving Zem Zem trikes during numerous parades in the 1980s.
He helped make the old signs that greeted visitors to Sligo until recently.
Mr. Myers is lovingly remembered by a large family. He has three daughters with spouses, Sabrina (Tom) Mansfield of Greensburg, Leslie (Don) Lawrence of Sligo and Linda (Eric) Black of Strattenville; six grandchildren, Bryan (Daphne) Vogel, Adam (Samantha) Vogel and Frederick Lawrence all of Sligo, Samantha (Jason) Howard of Knox, Roxanne (Cody) McCullough of Clarion, and Evan (Liz) Black of Gaithersburg, Md.
He enjoyed joking and giving quarters to his eight great-grandchildren, Kristian, Karter, Kennedy, Tiana and Anika Vogel of Sligo, Logan and Nicholas Howard of Knox, and Kynleigh Best of Clarion.
Survivors include two sisters and a brother-in-law, Nellie Ruth Arner and Jennie Lou Ditty of Rimersburg, and Larry (Grace) Stewart of Delaware.
He is preceded in death by two children, Fred L. Myers II and Roxanne Leigh Myers; his parents; eight siblings, Bill Myers, Kenneth Myers, Clifford Myers, Donald Myers, Dan Myers, Joy Wagner, Rosalind Nelson and Evelyn Bigley; a sister-in-law, Gloria Burns; two brothers-in-law, Buzz Stewart and Dan Stewart; and his parents-in-law, Charles and Hazel Stewart.
Per his request, there will be no public visitation or funeral. A memorial with his family will be held at their convenience.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in his memory to the Sligo United Methodist Church, 506 Penn St., Sligo, PA 16255.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in Rimersburg.
To send a condolence to the family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.