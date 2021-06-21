BUTLER – The Butler VA Health Care System will offer free creative art workshops for veterans throughout the summer.
Participants are encouraged to then submit any art to the local Creative Arts Festival in September where first place winners will go on to compete in the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition.
“We are offering these workshops to veterans to help spark their creativity for the competition and to have fun and learn something new with fellow veterans,” said Karen Dunn, Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Program Manager. “Creating art is also therapeutic and healing. It is a great way for our veterans to focus on their overall well-being.”
Veterans may participate in one or more of the following free workshops:
• Painting from the HeART — July 8 at 6 p.m., July 15 at 2 p.m. and July 22 at 10 a.m.
• Painting from the HeART for Women Veterans — Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.
• Pottery — Step 1 on Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. and Step 2 on Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.
• Ceramics — Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
• Watercolor Painting — Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Additional workshops may be added. Seats are limited for each workshop. Veterans should contact the Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Program Manager at (878) 271-6484 to register for one or more workshops or if they have any questions. Additional information will be shared on the Butler VA’s Facebook page. More details about the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition is available in the 2021 Competition Handbook.
The Creative Arts Workshops are also being held to promote Whole Health to Veterans, with funding made possible by the Office of Patient Centered Care & Cultural Transformation. VA’s Whole Health program includes eight components of proactive health and well-being, including Personal Development. Personal Development includes becoming better at something.