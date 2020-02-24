CLARION – The Clarion Library will host a free nature program on Wednesday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m.
The program, titled “How Birds Made Us Human,” will be presented by Rob Fergus.
People have been living and interacting with birds since before we were human. Many of the behaviors that we take to be inherently human — including walking upright, using tools, language, writing, music, dance, sewing, pottery, home building, and flight — were perfected by birds long before we became human.
This presentation looks at the shared history of humans and birds and how we may have become human by copying these behaviors from birds in our shared environment.
Rob Fergus studies human-bird interactions. He currently teaches geography and environmental studies at Rowan University of Glassboro, N.J., and is president of the Birding Club of Delaware County.
The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Clarion Free Library on Main Street in Clarion.
The event is free and open to the public.