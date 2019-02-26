Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 17F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Snow showers early will give way to a mixture of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. High 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.