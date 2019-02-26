RIDGWAY — Elk County Commissioner Dan Freeburg took time to reflect on the accomplishments and changes he’s seen during his three decades in county government as he prepares to leave his position with the board of commissioners at the end of 2019.
“I’m glad to be a part of a lot of things that have happened,” he said. “I’m glad to have made a lot of things happen, quite frankly, with a team. Always with a team, never an individual.”
Freeburg noted a shift has occurred since he began working for the county.
“To pick out one or two projects would be a disservice, but in general, when I started in 1989 in the planning department, Elk County had a different look and feel as far as infrastructure and communities,” he said. “The economics were in a transition.”
Tourism and community development hadn’t been thought of to much of a degree here,” Freeburg added. “It’s just a different climate. You look at tourism and, at first, that wasn’t embraced at all. It was a foreign concept. People said, ‘We need to create jobs and you’re worried about making things look good.’ There’s a very valid point to that. However, working hand-in-hand, you can have them working together. We’re struggling now with the plants looking for workers. That’s a new trend that no one could see. I can’t believe we’re saying that.”
Since his start as county planning director in 1989, followed by what will be a 16-year stint as commissioner when he ends his term Dec. 31, Freeburg said there’s been an effort to work within communities to improve them.
“County government was really just starting to change too,” he said. “Government has changed tremendously in 30 years. What I’ve seen in my position is, we really got into every municipality and made a difference in infrastructure improvements. You can just go on and on: water and sewer projects, community centers, senior centers, the Johnsonburg community center. I could go to every municipality. Over 30 years, there’s just so many things.”
When asked what he would have liked to see that never materialized, he cited the transition of U.S. 219 in the area to a four-lane highway. He noted that “any project is open to debate” so their are those who would disagree with his position.
“I travel and I envision our communities could be made better by a four-lane 219,” he said. “You see it pretty much everywhere. You have limited access by an exit off to a community. I think it could work. I don’t think it would ruin the forest or public lands and all that that some people were against it because of. But I’ll never see that. I’ll probably never see it in my lifetime.”
He cited the maintenance of county property, including the historic courthouse, as something he’s proud of.
“We really take pride in our courthouse, our grounds, our buildings and I’m proud of that,” he said. “We invest money to keep it right or to fix it and preserve it and that’s something that the generations deserve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.