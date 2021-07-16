Friday, July 16
Baseball
Federation League Playoffs
(5) Sykesville at (4) PGP, ppd. to today
Minor League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Oil City
Game 1: Saegertown (District 1) vs. Oil City (District 25), ppd. to today
Game 2: Harborcreek (District 3) vs. St. Marys (District 10), ppd. to today
11-Year-Old All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
(Best-of-3 Series)
Game 1: DuBois 12, FLAG 2, 4 innings
Little League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Harborcreek
Game 1: FLAG (District 3) vs. Mid-East/Cochranton (District 1), ppd. to today
Game 2: DuBois (District 10) vs. Oil City (District 25), ppd. to today
Senior League All-Stars
Pennsylvania State Tournament
at Stern Family Field
Game 7: Upper Moreland 8, Caln 0
Game 8: Hanover 14, Pocono Mountain West 4, 6 innings
Game 9: Loyalsock vs. DuBois, late
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Cochranton
Game 2: St. Marys vs. Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry (District 1), ppd. to today
Little League All-Stars
Pennsylvania State Tournament
Caln Little League
at Thorndale
Game 11: Mifflinburg 2, St. Marys 0
Game 12: North Pocono 7, Devon/Berwyn 4