Friday, July 16

Baseball

Federation League Playoffs

(5) Sykesville at (4) PGP, ppd. to today

Minor League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Oil City

Game 1: Saegertown (District 1) vs. Oil City (District 25), ppd. to today

Game 2: Harborcreek (District 3) vs. St. Marys (District 10), ppd. to today

11-Year-Old All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

(Best-of-3 Series)

Game 1: DuBois 12, FLAG 2, 4 innings

Little League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Harborcreek

Game 1: FLAG (District 3) vs. Mid-East/Cochranton (District 1), ppd. to today

Game 2: DuBois (District 10) vs. Oil City (District 25), ppd. to today

Senior League All-Stars

Pennsylvania State Tournament

at Stern Family Field

Game 7: Upper Moreland 8, Caln 0

Game 8: Hanover 14, Pocono Mountain West 4, 6 innings

Game 9: Loyalsock vs. DuBois, late

Softball

Minor League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Cochranton

Game 2: St. Marys vs. Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry (District 1), ppd. to today

Little League All-Stars

Pennsylvania State Tournament

Caln Little League

at Thorndale

Game 11: Mifflinburg 2, St. Marys 0

Game 12: North Pocono 7, Devon/Berwyn 4

