RIDGWAY – There are several different spots that Frank Quattrone knows he can go to when he needs an old, wooden shipping pallet, but he won’t tell you where they are. He’s especially quiet as to where he gets ones made of oak.
How he procures the pallets is its own mystery, but what becomes of them is far from secret. Just take a look through the window of Patalano’s Place on Main Street.
Those two coat racks hanging on the walls? They’re some of the first odds and ends the Ridgway Borough Councilman and volunteer firefighter ever fashioned from reclaimed pallet boards.
“I’ve been putzing with this for a couple years,” Quattrone said.
Quattrone, who had then recently retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Transporation, had already been spending a lot of down time tinkering in his workshop when his family members first told him about pallet crafting, which they learned about online. Intrigued, he started collecting pallets “like crazy.”
When he’d amassed enough, he pounded out the nails holding them together and planed down their individual boards. He started out making only smaller pieces like wine carriers.
Since then, Quattrone’s creations have grown larger and more functional, inspired somewhat by those he’s seen online. He built the entertainment center that sits in his living room and supports a flat screen television.
“I made both my daughter’s kitchen islands,” he said, standing in his workshop last week.
“You made Brutus’s dog bed,” his daughter Erin added.
Pallet crafting has, for Quattrone, gone from something he did mostly for friends and family to something of a side-hustle. He put up the pieces hanging in Patalano’s with price tags attached in the run-up to the first Chainsaw Rendezvous in Ridgway.
They didn’t end up selling – they’re more or less permanent fixtures at the pizza shop now – but they caught people’s attention. A few asked Quattrone what he could make for them.
These days, he’ll even bring a few to market at vendor fairs, or sell them through shops downtown. He shares pictures of his creations on Facebook, too.
“I’ve pretty much made a little bit of everything,” he said.
