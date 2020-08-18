Editor’s Note: To mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, we are republishing a story that appeared in the August 16, 1945, edition of the Brookville American. It was one day after the announcement that Japan had surrendered, ending World War II, thus it being known as V-J Day.
As a result of hurried planning caused by the sudden termination of the war with Japan, a fitting service was arranged and held before a large crowd of district citizens on Wednesday evening at the community pavilion in the fairgrounds following public demonstrations and a parade led by service men and the Brookville High School band.
A group of Brookville businessmen met Tuesday afternoon to plan a program for victory day, setting hours for stores, restaurants, etc., in the even peace was declared.
It was decided to hold a mass meeting in the fairgrounds instead of the Presbyterian Church as announced in the various churches on Sunday, to accommodate the huge crowd expected.
Committees were named to handle the various details as follows: Chairs, H.J. Serbra, Berl Fulton, Jay Steele, Howard J ohnson, Don Reitz; Parking, Arthur Altman, Earl Beatty and Fred Bunnell and Jamison; Program, Revs. Pyle, Bartlett and Burkett; Restaurant closing hours, H.J. Sampson and Dr. Walter Dick; Placards and publicity, McMurray and Hendricks.
When President Truman made the announcement Tuesday evening that peace would be celebrated Wednesday and Thursday, plans were put into effect.
Placards were printed and distributed throughout the town and surrounding communities announcing a parade at 6:30 Wednesday evening to the fairgrounds where the meeting would be held.
Citizens of the town went wild with joy at the president’s announcement and within minutes Main Street was filled with a joyous sound of merrimakers.
Everything that could make a noise was employed and the throng milled through town for the rest of Tuesday night. Cow bells, sleigh bells and tin cans were dragged through the streets on cars to add to the din. The noise was deafening and conversation could not be carried out in a normal tone of voice.
Only one known accident marred the celebration when Russell Shoffstahl, 13, fell from the Pinecreek Fire Department Truck, fracturing a leg. A large group of youngsters were crowded on the truck when the accident happened.
In conjunction with Governor Martin’s proclamation, nearly all business places were closed on Thursday also and will be open for business Friday.