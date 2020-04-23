I write this letter on behalf of Pennsylvania’s “front line” in hopes it reaches Pennsylvania’s politicians.
I work a job where I risk my safety every day. I understood that risk when I took the job and was of the understanding I would be paid a fair wage to compensate me for that risk I take going to work every day.
Well, things have changed. Due to this global pandemic not only is my health at risk but I drive home every night praying I won’t get my family sick.
I remind our governor that we compensate soldiers in a combat zone with combat pay, and we as the “soilders” of this “war against a silent enemy” also deserve to be compensated for the added risk we take every day.
Those who were on unemployment prior to the pandemic are being given more money while we work for the same wages as before.
If I could support my family without this job I would stay at home like the rest of the state, but I can’t.
Our “front line” consists of Police officers, corrections officers, hospital staff, grocers, truck drivers, and the rest of the blue collar workers who were deemed essential by governor Wolf and his staff so that our state could still function on a limited basis. All of these essential employees deserve to be compensated for the risk they are taking in the face of the threat posed by this deadly Coronavirus.
Matthew Fowler
Philipsburg