“Libraries store the energy that fuels the imagination. They open up windows to the world and inspire us to explore and achieve, and contribute to improving our quality of life.”
— Sidney Sheldon (1917-2007; American writer and producer.)
In case you missed it, the library is open! We do have some new restrictions in place that we need to ask the public to follow. The Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library receives state funding and therefore must adhere to specific guidelines and protocols, as myself and the library staff have explained to some patrons over the past couple of weeks. We understand that these measures can be frustrating, but we are required to follow these rules or we risk losing funding and ultimately, having to close for good. No one wants that.
We ask that anyone who enters the library please wear a mask — we will be wearing them to protect you, please do the same to protect us. The number of patrons permitted into the building at one time will be limited. You will be allowed one 30-minute visit to the library per day. We ask that you be aware of your proximity to other patrons and use social distancing for safety, and use provided hand sanitizer upon entering the building. If anyone would like gloves to wear while browsing the stacks, just ask at the circulation desk. Children will need to be accompanied by an adult or guardian and we ask that they only handle materials they plan on checking out. Unfortunately, there are no toys or games available at this time as they are too difficult to keep sanitized. Items that are handled in the library that patrons do not want to check out, we ask patrons to place in bins that will be placed around the library so that we can quarantine them for the recommended 72-hour period for library materials. Computer usage will be limited to every other computer and for 30-minute time slots. We will continue to offer our curbside service and on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 11 to 11:30 a.m. we will be offering our high-risk patron services. We will be providing faxing and photocopying services, and patrons will be able to print. The library will also be able to start taking book donations beginning in July.
Currently, our hours are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. We will hopefully be maintaining these hours through Labor Day barring any return to other phases by Governor Wolf, the Department of Education, or the Office of Commonwealth Libraries.
“Libraries always remind me that there are good things in this world.”
— Lauren Ward
Imagine Your Story: Summer Quest 2020.
Packets can be picked up on Thursdays and Fridays in the foyer of the library. Ms. Kelly has prepared each week a new themed packet for each child with activities to correspond with that week’s fairytale, myth, legend, or story for each age group. For example, during Week One, pre-kindergarten through second grade will have a Dragon’s Egg craft; third grade through fourth grade will be making Flying Keys; and fifth through sixth grade will be creating their own Magic Books!
In addition to our Instagram [eccleslesherlibrary], our new YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/channel/UCJzfAkp2J6xPmaeHQWxrmCA/featured), we have also started a blog where we will be featuring book reviews and other various updates you can check out about the library. In these times of uncertainty, it helps to have ways to connect digitally, ways to share information and other resources. You can access the blog at eccleslesherlibrary.blogspot.com/. We are just starting out so check back often as we add more content!
“Everything you need for better future and success has already been written. And guess what? All you have to do is go to the library.”
— Henri Frederic Amiel
Between the Lines YA Book Discussion — Thursday, July 23, at 5 p.m.: “The Novice: by Taran Matharu.
Between the Lines YA Book Discussion — Thursday, July 23, at 6 p.m.: “The Serpent and the Dove” by Shelby Mahurin.
Join us starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, for pizza and refreshments, and for great discussions on these two exciting tales!
“You want weapons? We’re in a library. Books are the best weapon in the world. This room’s the greatest arsenal we could have. Arm yourself!”
— Russell T. Davies
July is National Ice Cream Month!
Fun Facts:
• Vanilla is the most popular ice cream flavor.
• California produces the most ice cream in the United States.
• President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month, along with the third Sunday of the month, as National Ice Cream Day.
• The ice cream soda was invented in 1874.
July is also National Picnic Month which is perfect for our current times. Spending time with family outdoors enjoying good food and fresh air sounds like the perfect remedy to the stressful times many people are under. By keeping things simple we can spend our time focusing on the people we are with. Just remember to practice social distancing from others who are not a part of your immediate group or family, practice good hygiene (wash your hands or use hand sanitizer when needed), and enjoy some summer fun! Things may be different this year, but we can still enjoy our time together!
“There are few things so pleasant as a picnic eaten in perfect comfort.”
— W. Somerset Maugham