PHILIPSBURG — People from all around will trek once again to Black Moshannon State Park for its annual "Fun In The Snow At Black Mo" winter festival next month. This year's event is slated for Saturday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Park Environmental Education Specialist Michelle McCloskey said the event started roughly 10 years ago.
"It is a joint event with the Friends Of Black Moshannon and Black Moshannon State Park," McCloskey told The Progress. "The staple events have always included ice mini golf, ice bowling, curling, cross-country skiing and ice fishing."
McCloskey said this year, there will also be an ice harvesting and ice fishing demonstrations.
"We will also be making fake snow with the children at the Environmental Learning Center," McCloskey said.
A bit of prep work goes into the hosting the event, with McCloskey stating about four people from the park are tasked with doing that.
"The ice mini golf course will be built the day before, as well as the lanes for ice bowling and curling," McCloskey said. "All the winter loaner equipment will be prepped for use on Saturday."
Attendance varies each year — depending on weather — but McCloskey said it normally has anywhere from 100 to 450 people attend.
"The mini golf course is always fun and the obstacles change year to year," McCloskey said. "It provides quite a challenge. The wildlife walk is enjoyable also. Searching for animal tracks and other signs of animals is easier when there is snow on the ground."
While the goal is to have "fun in the snow," all events are essentially weather dependent.
"If we don't have snow or ice, we will lead wildlife hikes," McCloskey said. "If there is a snowstorm that day, we will cancel the event. The cancellation — if needed — will be posted on the Black Moshannon State Park Facebook page."
The current schedule is as follows:
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Ice Mini Golf, Ice Bowling, Curling, Ice Skating, Broom Ball. Meet at the warming hut by the boat rental.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Sled riding will be on the sledding hill past the camp store. Bring your own sled.
- 12:30 p.m to 1 p.m. — Owl Program. Meet at the Environmental Learning Center.
- 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. — Winter Animal Signs Hike. Meet at the Environmental Learning Center.
The Environmental Learning Center will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. All programs are subject to change. Liability forms will also need to be signed by an adult for any loaner equipment.