Dear Gayle,
I met “Roger” through a dating site. When we began dating, he had nice fingernails, but one was a bit too long. I figured it just grew faster than the others and he’d get around to trimming it sometime. We have been seeing each other for months now and he has kept up all his other fingernails, but that one has never been trimmed or filed since we met, I’d swear. It looks like a stupid claw. I asked him about it once, and he brushed it off as being the one he uses to scratch behind his ear. I’ve never seen him do that. I’ve started to imagine what he really does do with it and none of those thoughts is a good one. He’s a great guy and we get along fine, but I’m seriously thinking of breaking things off with him before it gets any more serious all because I can’t get past that fingernail thing. Should I try to keep ignoring it, or should I move on?
— Nailed In
Dear In,
I am only guessing, of course, but I would bet a nice-sized bill that Roger trimmed that fingernail when he was about to meet you for the first time precisely so that it would not distract you from getting to know him. That may be why it seemed long, but not grossly so at that time. Then, as you continued to see him, he would feel that you would accept his seeming neglect of that nail while you would stay involved with him.
I can also imagine why he needs it to be long, and none of my ideas involve the back of the ear, and none of these possibles have absolutely no other tool for addressing the need. However, his need for it to be that long is his business. Yours is to decide if this will be an issue. Will it affect introducing him to your family or friends? Does it affect employment opportunities? Would he be likely to care about anything like that? Somehow, I doubt it. Because you are already considering closing off the relationship with Roger over this issue, it seems to me that you have nothing to lose by just discussing your thoughts openly with him. He may try to pass it all off, but if he does that, it will be your best clue that keeping the fingernail means more to him than keeping his connection with you. If that appears to be true, you may wish to trim him from your life.
Dear Readers,
I was speaking with a woman the other day, and she shared that she feels seriously guilty that she does not have more time to share with her children. I suggested that she write to me about it for this column, but she said that she is simply too busy to write anything longer than a shopping list. I get it. With only that much to go on, I have decided to address this common issue anyway.
Many of us are very busy, either because we need to be — genuine economic needs — or because we want to be — some thrive under the pressure of being busy. For some, it is a choice made to keep us from having to be alone with ourselves for too long which can produce boredom, or depressed thinking. For many, it is the effort to keep up on behalf of certain others such as our children, aging parents, or ill loved ones that pulls our time, yet these can be just the same persons we feel guilty about not being more present for. Hallmark has long said that they have the gifts that keep on giving. Guilt has the ability to keep on taking.
Sometimes, we deserve the guilt we feel. Some people deliberately fill up their time with duties pulling them away to avoid having to spend too much of it in other ways, or with certain other people. Parenting can bring out this nature in those with that issue. While some people may want children, the tedium and frustration brought out by the everyday requirements of the parenting role can lead them to greater efforts made to avoid their own young ones. So can the notion — founded or not — of some that we make inadequate parents whose children would be far better off being raised primarily by babysitters. Persons with that sense could be spending all day with their children while feeling that they are not being there for them.
You must decide where you fit into the various arenas of guilt producers. Only then will you be able to make decisions about how best to address your sense of guilt about not being there for your children. If the problem appears serious enough to warrant it, please consider finding time in your busy schedule to get counseling help to unearth the core of why this is occurring and develop a plan for addressing it.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]