Today

Mostly clear skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow late. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow late. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.

Tomorrow

Periods of snow during the morning will transition to a wintry mix in the afternoon. High 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 5 to 8 inches.