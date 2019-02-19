CREATE Brookville post says.
In partnership with “Third Loop” — an organization benefiting people in need in Brookville and other areas — CREATE will host a “Let’s Make Warm Gifts” class will be held from 7-8:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Participants of all experience levels are welcomed to make hats, scarves, gloves, blankets and other knitted items to be donated to people in need. Instruction and material will be made available at the event, according to the CREATE page.
For more information, contact CREATE Brookville at 814-271-7726 or visit www.createbrookville.net or the Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.