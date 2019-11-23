HARRISBURG — In the DuBois office of state Rep. Matt Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk), the first Tuesday of every month is reserved for veterans outreach. The November municipal election, however, forced a change.
“Because we were closed that day, my staff and I had to come up with an alternative plan in order to maintain our commitment and will now be offering veterans assistance in consecutive weeks,” said Gabler. “I hope the men and women who serve and have served our country will take advantage of this opportunity.”
This Tuesday, Nov. 26, and the following Tuesday, Dec. 3, a service officer from the Pennsylvania American Legion will visit the district office in the DuBois Area Plaza, 1221 East DuBois Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The officer is available to answer individual questions and offer information on programs and benefits to veterans and their families.
“You do not need to be a member of the American Legion in order to take advantage of this service, and there is no need to make an appointment either day,” Gabler added.
Questions about this or any state-related matter may be directed to Gabler’s DuBois office at (814) 375-4688, his St. Marys office at (814) 781-6301 or his Clearfield office at (814) 765-0593.